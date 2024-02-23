Throwback Lights Up the Scene with On the Radar Music Platform Branding Deal
Throwback ignites a blazing 1 year branding deal with On the Radar Music Platform.
With Throwback and On the Radar Music Platform, this partnership is about the public living the lifestyle and making the switch to the people's choice.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership will be epic as Throwback ignites a blazing 1 year branding deal with On the Radar Music Platform. This collaboration is all about bringing that flavor to the forefront, mixing the smooth vibes with the hottest beats.
— Throwback
In a fusion of class and cool, Throwback and On the Radar Music Platform are teaming up to create an experience that will be a lasting impact for those to enjoy. Through this dynamic partnership, On the Radar Music Platform will be the go-to spot for discovering the next big thing in music, while Throwback adds that extra flavor to the mix. Expect exclusive events, amazing playlists, and fresh collaborations that will keep the vibe alive all year long.
"We're excited to link up with On the Radar Music Platform and take the scene to new heights," said Husam & Janay Safi, Founders of Throwback. "With Throwback and On the Radar Music Platform, this partnership is about the public living the lifestyle and making the switch to the people's choice."
Throwback and On the Radar coming together is meant to elevate all vibes, ignite passions, and immerse individuals into the authentic essence of the scene. This partnership isn't just about products – it's about celebrating the culture, the hustle, and the grind that defines the lifestyle.
For all media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:
Ginia Smith
Precision Media Inc.
precisionmediateam@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram