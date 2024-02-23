PantherTec makes the shortlist for 2024 Startup of the Year by Sports Technology Awards
PantherTec on shortlist for global sports technology award
Smart body-worn devices ‘learn’ a movement in real time and then ‘teach’ it back to the wearer with vibrations felt through the sensors – during the movement in sport or rehabilitation.”COLORADO, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PantherTec makes shortlist for the 2024 Sports Technology Awards
The 2024 Sports Technology Awards has been officially announced and features an enviable lineup of global tech giants, innovative startups, and groundbreaking technologies, proving The Sports Technology Awards continue to be the premier platform recognizing excellence and innovation at the intersection of sports and technology. PantherTec is the startup behind the KAT training tool that uses body worn feedback devices that ‘learn’ a movement along with the wearer and ‘teach it back’ with instructive vibrations in real time during the movement. The startup’s technology is being used in sport technique and rehabilitation applications now. The KAT will be unveiled in the first public interactive workshop called “Coach, I AM doing that” that happens Saturday 24th 3: 20pm in Chicago, IL at the IDEA/ACSM Health and Fitness Summit. Visit www.panthertec.net
"We are thrilled to unveil the shortlist for The 2024 Sports Technology Awards, which showcases the remarkable achievements and groundbreaking innovations driving progress in the sports industry," said Rebecca Hopkins, The STA Group CEO, owners of The Sports Technology Awards. "From celebrated tech giants to emerging startups, the diversity and quality of entries reaffirm the transformative power of technology in revolutionizing sports experiences and enhancing performance across the board."
The winners of The Awards will be revealed at a new-look ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 9th at The Londoner, in the heart of the city’s West End. The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of innovation, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world to honour excellence in sports technology.
For more information about The 2024 Sports Technology Awards, please visit www.sportstechawards.com
### About the Sports Technology Awards:
The Sports Technology Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the ever-evolving field of sports technology. Since its inception, The Awards has become the industry's leading platform for honouring innovation and excellence across various sectors, including sports performance, fan engagement, broadcasting, and more. With a commitment to highlighting the transformative impact of technology on sports, The Awards continue to inspire and empower innovators to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports. The Awards are owned by The STA Group.
