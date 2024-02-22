Office Directory

Submit Release
Contact information for each region and office is provided in the links below.

Outstate Territory Administration: This administration services all counties within the State of Michigan except for Wayne, Oakland, Hillsdale, Jackson, Monroe, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, and Macomb.

Region 1: Alger, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton/Baraga/Keweenaw, Iron, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon, and Schoolcraft Counties.

Region 2: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford Counties.

Region 3: Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon Counties.

Region 4: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Ottawa Counties.

Region 5: Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, and Saginaw Counties.

Region 6: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola Counties.

Region 7: Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Region 8: Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren Counties. 

Metropolitan Territory Administration: This administration services the counties of Oakland, Macomb, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

Region 9: Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw Counties

Region 10 – Central: Court Services Unit, Greenfield District Probation Office, Lahser District Probation Office, Lincoln Park Parole Office, Southwest District Probation Office

Region 10 – Northeast: Northeast Operations Office, Macomb County Probation Office, Macomb Parole Office

Region 10 – Northwest: Northwest Operations Office, Oakland Probation Office, Pontiac Parole Office, Troy Probation Office

Region 10 – West: West Operations Office, Detroit Metro Parole Office, Eastern District Probation Office

 

 

