OUScapital.com Partners with JEBSCO Mechanical in HI to Expand Solar Thermal Cooling-as-a-Service with No CapEx or Debt
Onsite Utility Services Capital expands to Hawaii partnering with JEBSCO Mechanical Inc.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) expands its funding platform for energy efficiency contractors and end users to Hawaii partnering with JEBSCO Mechanical. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings ranging for LED lighting to power optimization or Solar Thermal Cooling technologies.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) added “With the economy and capital constraints for businesses we had a lot of energy efficiency contractors and clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier. JEBSCO Mechanical has experience with solar thermal cooling and thermal storage which can both have a big impact on Hawaii. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more companies can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. With the high electric rates in Hawaii, Energy-as-a-Service is a perfect solution for the local businesses.”
Bradley Hayashida, president of JEBSCO Mechanical added,” Onsite’s Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform provides the investment needed for energy reductions to help reduce the impact of Hawaii’s high electric rates for my customers and reduce the load on the utilities. Solar Thermal Cooling and Thermal Storage now can be implemented at businesses without concern over money or taking on debt.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
About JEBSCO Mechanical Inc
JEBSCO Mechanical is locally owned, doing business since 2014. Our team of experts have over 30 years of experience providing quality design, installation and service for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and refrigeration. reliable and efficient solutions for all your environmental needs. Our top priority is your comfort and satisfaction. JEBSCO Mechanical mission is to provide exceptional service and unparalleled expertise in the HVAC industry. They can be reached at jebscomechanical.com
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn