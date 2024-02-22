mk North America Hires Jason Berry as Regional Sales Manager

Jason Berry, Regional Sales Manager, mk North America mk North America, Inc a Bloomfield CT manufacturing company

Jason Berry is mk's newest Regional Sales Manager, covering all of OH, as well as western NY and western PA.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mk North America is delighted to announce the recent addition of Jason Berry to our team as the newest Regional Sales Manager. Covering the entire state of Ohio and the western regions of New York and Pennsylvania, Jason brings a wealth of experience in industrial sales and management to his new role.

With a proven track record, Jason excels in cultivating strategic connections to drive business growth and foster new relationships. His expertise includes a keen ability to assess customer needs and pain points by meticulously reviewing applications.

Scott Blais, Jr., Sales and Business Development Manager, North America, expressed his confidence in Jason, stating, "There was an immediate 'fit,' and it was evident that moving forward with Jason was a wise decision for both parties. Jason's wealth of experience, mechanical aptitude, and composure make him a valuable addition to mk, benefiting both him and his customers in the region. His sales leadership and management background position him as a significant asset in his territory, and we anticipate great successes as Jason embarks on his new role with mk."

When asked about his new position, Jason shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am excited to represent mk North America as a high-quality, customer-focused, and flexible engineering resource for the automation and material handling industries in my local market. My experience in finding the right solutions for customer applications aligns seamlessly with the mk approach and can be a genuine asset to machine builders in their conveying designs."

Jason joins a dynamic team of over six Regional Sales Managers, including Jeff Billig, who will continue covering southeastern New York and eastern Pennsylvania. mk North America looks forward to the positive impact Jason will undoubtedly bring to the team as he assumes his responsibilities in this new role.