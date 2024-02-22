UND Pre-Law Society visits Supreme Court

Students from the UND Pre-Law Society visited the state capitol and the supreme court on February 21st to visit with several speakers about legal careers and the legal system in North Dakota.

Justice Douglas Bahr discussed the role of a state supreme court justice, as well as his past experiences as a district judge and time spent in the North Dakota Attorney General's office as Solicitor General and Director of the Civil Litigation Division. He also shared his educational background and how he decided to attend law school while completing his undergraduate degree.

Law Clerk Casey Orvedahl answered questions about his experiences at UND School of Law and the skills necessary to be successful in law school, as well as the type of work he does in his role as a law clerk for the supreme court.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness also spoke to the group about her education leading up to and including law school, her career as a lawyer in both the private and public sector, and the work and many roles within the Attorney General's office available to future lawyers.

Finally, Sara Behrens, a Staff Attorney for the State Court Administrator, discussed her educational background and the many duties performed by a staff attorney for the judicial branch, including attending and testifying legislative hearings, assisting the state court administrator in drafting or preparing various manuals or documents for the court, and teaching various groups within the courts about rules and legislative changes.

UND Pre-Law Society members present were Madelyn Landa, Grace Boyer, Cassidy Beuchler, Benjamin Mansmith, Logan Grover, Hailey Sorensen, Jackson Archbold, and advisor, Professor Benjamin Kassow.

Justice Bahr addresses several members of the UND Pre-Law Society, along with his Law Clerk, Casey Orvedahl.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness discusses the important role the Attorney General's office plays in both civil and criminal law in North Dakota.