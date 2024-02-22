Game On! Good Greek Joins Forces with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
Partnership Between the Soccer Teams and Florida’s Most Referred Mover will Help Fuel Passion, Unite Communities
Together, we'll score major victories both on and off the field, making a real difference in Central Florida.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roar of the crowd is building with the kickoff of the new Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League seasons, and Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida's Most Referred Mover, is thrilled to announce a dynamic multi-year partnership with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. This exhilarating collaboration goes beyond moving boxes and will unite a shared passion for excellence and community engagement, creating a lasting impact on Orlando and all of Central Florida.
— Spero Georgedakis, Founder & CEO Good Greek Moving & Storage
“As a lifelong sports fan and proud Floridian, I'm absolutely thrilled to team up with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride,” said Good Greek Moving and Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis. “Together, we'll score major victories both on and off the field, making a real difference in Central Florida."
As the Official Moving & Storage partner of both teams, Good Greek goes beyond handling relocations for players, coaches, and staff. They're also offering exclusive moving discounts to fans, recognizing the dedication and emotional connection that fuels the vibrant Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride communities. This partnership will elevate the fan experience through exclusive promotions and select game day activations. It also serves as a foundation for future collaborations to expand on shared community values.
“We’re excited to welcome Good Greek to our Orlando City and Orlando Pride partner family. As an industry leader, we look forward to showcasing their best-in-class service to fans and partners in Central Florida,” said Kelly Hyne, SVP Brand Alliances.
With the Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride partnership, and their existing partnerships with the Orlando Magic, Solar Bears, and Lakeland Flying Tigers, Good Greek further solidifies its role as a trusted community member proactively contributing to the well-being of Orlando and beyond. This commitment extends across the state, as demonstrated by Good Greek's collaborations with a total of 17 professional and collegiate teams and venues in Florida. Just like these teams create fans for life, Good Greek strives to create customers for life using the shared values of Honor, Faith, Strength, and Courage – the four pillars of the Good Greek Way.
About Good Greek Relocation Systems:
Good Greek is the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.
About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:
In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league’s 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the then-Orlando Citrus Bowl for the club’s MLS debut. The 2024 season will mark the Club’s 10th as a member of MLS, with the team having reached the postseason in four-consecutive seasons (2020-23), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached its first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful. Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league’s championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons. In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women’s soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club’s first win. The Pride features a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent, captained by Brazilian legend Marta, a six-time Women’s World Player of the Year and the all-time leader in Women’s World Cup goals. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team’s head coach, the first Black head coach in league history. In 2017, both teams moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue – INTER&CO Stadium – located in the heart of downtown Orlando. In July 2021, the Club – which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and INTER&CO Stadium – was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League. For more information on Orlando City SC and Orlando, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or orlando-pride.com
