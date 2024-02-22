Cholesterol and COVID-19--therapeutic opportunities at the host/virus interface during cell entry

COVID-19 caused by infections with SARS-CoV-2 are accompanied by heterogeneous indications ranging from asymptomatic infections to serious and life-threatening manifestations, representing a major challenge to foretell COVID-19 disease outcome (Bean et al, 2023). Besides advanced age and male sex (Booth et al, 2021; Sieurin et al, 2022), other predictors for adverse outcomes in SARS-CoV-2–infected patients include obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases such as cancer, kidney diseases, obstructive pulmonary disease, or pre-existing cerebrovascular and respiratory diseases (Booth et al, 2021; Cheng et al, 2021; Ng et al, 2021; Westheim et al, 2021).