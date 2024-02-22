Acara Healthcare Welcomes Corky Curtis as the New Chief People Officer
Acara, a leading provider of home-based care services in South and Central Texas, announces the appointment of Corky Curtis as its new Chief People Officer.
Acara's mission to ‘SERVE and ADVOCATE for the well-being of people in their home and community so that together we make a positive impact on their lives’ resonates deeply with me. ”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acara Healthcare Welcomes Corky Curtis as the New Chief People Officer
— Corky Curtis
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
9514 Console Drive
Suite 200
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 530-9111
Acara, a leading provider of home-based care services in South and Central Texas, announces the appointment of Corky Curtis as its new Chief People Officer, effective January 17, 2024. In this critical role, Mr. Curtis will be responsible for leading all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, onboarding, employee relations, learning and development, and culture building.
“As we continue to grow our company, attracting and retaining top talent is crucial to our success,” said Michael Thiel, Chief Executive Officer of Acara Healthcare. “We are thrilled to welcome Corky to Acara, as his extensive leadership experience and commitment to fostering a positive and empowering work environment align perfectly with our values.”
Mr. Curtis brings over 30 years of leadership expertise to Acara Healthcare. His journey began with a distinguished 20-year career in the US Army, where he honed his leadership skills in diverse and demanding situations. Transitioning to the corporate world, Mr. Curtis gained experience across all levels of Human Resources, building his knowledge in both tactical and strategic aspects.
“I am honored to serve the amazing leaders and employees of Acara Healthcare,” said Mr. Curtis. “Acara's mission to ‘SERVE and ADVOCATE for the well-being of people in their home and community so that together we make a positive impact on their lives’ resonates deeply with me. My primary objective is to support those on the frontlines living out our mission by cultivating a culture of empowerment and belonging.”
Mr. Curtis holds an MBA with a focus on leadership and is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Strategic Leadership. His research delves into the impact of positive leadership on younger generations in the service industry, demonstrating his commitment to understanding and empowering the workforce of today and the future.
About Acara Healthcare
Acara Healthcare is a leading provider of home-based care services dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families across Central and South Texas. Acara provides a wide range of services, including personal care, homemaking, companion care, skilled nursing, and more. Acara Healthcare is committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care that helps individuals remain independent and age with dignity in the comfort of their own homes.
Contact:
Jackson Thong
Director of Branding & Marketing
jthong@acarahealthcare.com
Tiffany Toudouze
Transcendental
+1 2109104212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram