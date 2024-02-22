Heartland Honored as Two-Time Partner of the Year by Honeywell
Heartland is thrilled to announce 2023 Partner of the Year award from HoneywellMCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing our steadfast commitment to progress and excellence in service to our valued clients, Heartland—a pioneer in mobile computing technology and wireless networks for the manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, third-party logistics, and retail sectors for over three decades—is thrilled to announce its claim of the esteemed 2023 Partner of the Year award from Honeywell. This achievement marks a historic milestone as Heartland wins this prestigious accolade for two consecutive years.
This announcement comes on the heels of an outstanding year defined by numerous successful initiatives aimed at driving modernization, which proved to be crucial in addressing the contemporary challenges faced by today's supply chains. Through a strong partnership, Heartland has persistently leveraged its partnership with Honeywell to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients—coupled with extraordinary customer service that has fueled considerable sales growth. Our clients benefit from our adaptable, yet powerful, technological solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs.
"We are honored by this recognition, which reaffirms the strength of our strategic alignment and mutual investment in partnership with Honeywell. Our shared dedication to innovation and customer-centricity has propelled us forward, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts and unwavering commitment of both organizations toward achieving excellence in the supply chain industry." - Michael Grudecki, VP of Sales and Marketing at Heartland.
Throughout the past year, Heartland has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to collaboration and customer satisfaction, comfortably surpassing Honeywell's benchmarks for quality, reliability, and technological expertise. Our deep understanding of Honeywell's offerings allows us to provide customers with the most suitable solutions to fulfill their requirements.
In today's lively business environment, enterprises must navigate persistent and ever-changing obstacles such as inflation, labor shortages, and evolving compliance regulations. In response, Heartland's AlwaysOn and AlwaysConnected teams stand ready to streamline deployments and upgrades, utilizing Honeywell's rugged devices and extensive productivity solutions.
"As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I am reminded of the invaluable partnership we have cultivated with Honeywell. This win is a testament to the power of collaboration and the mutual commitment to excellence that defines our relationship. Together, we have navigated challenges, leveraged opportunities, and consistently delivered innovative solutions to our clients. This recognition underscores the significance of working hand in hand, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together." - Todd Greenwald, CEO of Heartland.
For more information about this amazing award, reach out to Heartland today!
More on Heartland: Since 1991, Heartland has prided itself in being the leader in supply chain technologies. Since then, Heartland has been providing individualized solutions that maximize workforces and enable communities for continuous enterprise achievement. By specializing in efficient modernization and extensible automation, Heartland has supported its partners with unique support services like AlwaysOn and AlwaysConnected to improve solutions along with next-generation software and technologies. To learn more, contact Heartland today at 1-815-271-9400 or www.heartland-usa.com.
More on Honeywell: Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that provides industry specific solutions—including aerospace services and products, industrial control technologies, and global performance materials. Through these pieces of technology, Honeywell assists buildings, aircraft, supply chains, manufacturing plants, and workers become increasingly connected to create a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world. For additional information and news about Honeywell, go to www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Heartland Computers, Inc
2023 Partner of the year
+1 800-708-7226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube