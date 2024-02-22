Safrax Chlorine Dioxide Eliminates Dangerous Mold, Biofilm, and Pests with Crop Protection for Cannabis Growers
Marijuana grow facility industry chooses Safrax as alternative to harmful chemicals and restricted pesticidesDOVER, DEL., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safrax today announced that its chlorine dioxide solution is rapidly emerging as the treatment-of-choice for water purification, sanitation, and environmental stability for cannabis growers. Marijuana controlled-grow facilities using Safrax report remarkable success eliminating mold, biofilm, and pests. The chlorine dioxide product eliminates chemicals and restricted pesticides to protect crops instead of using traditional, toxic methods dangerous to humans, animals and agriculture. Because water purity is paramount to the health and productivity of cannabis plants, Safrax has become the go-to product for marijuana growers.
Safrax chlorine has been extensively tested and is known as the “clandestine ally of the cannabis industry and its secret weapon,” said Steve Dan, founder of Safrax. “Our clo2 tablets have changed the playing field. The application of clo2 gas protects the crop during the drying process, resulting in a superior cannabis product for large growing environments.”
“Beyond cultivation, the powerful clo2 tablets effectively combat mold and gas-related challenges, safeguarding both the quality of the yield and the overall health of the cultivation environment,” said Dan. “Excellence drives us to continually evolve and provide growers with solutions that redefine industry standards."
Safrax ensures cannabis test compliance. Application of clo2 tablets ensures the cultivation process adheres to the highest standards. Safrax Chlorine Dioxide is compatible with organic standards, for example.
Dan added, “Ten years ago, we partnered with Canada’s Matica Enterprises and continue the excellence of serving cannabis cultivation. The potential of this product for the marijuana industry is tremendous and could quickly become an industry standard."
Joe Lu of ChroniCare stated, "I was amazed at how quickly and effectively the Safrax Chlorine Dioxide tablets worked. All it took was one application. The infected plants were sprayed in the afternoon and by the following morning were free of mites. After two weeks the plants remain healthy with no signs of infestation. Also, the product was easy and quick to apply and therefore is perfect for large growing environments. As said before, the potential of this product for the cultivation industry is tremendous and could quickly become an industry standard."
Growers, regulators, and industry enthusiasts are invited to explore the transformative benefits of Safrax Chlorine Dioxide tablets.
For more information visit www.safrax.com
