CloudDefense.AI Set to Make an Appearance at GISEC Global 2024
We are thrilled to be participating in GISEC Global 2024 and showcasing our advanced cybersecurity solutions”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its participation in GISEC Global 2024, one of the most anticipated cybersecurity events in the world. The event will take place from 23rd April to 25th April 2024, at Dubai World Trade Center, bringing together top industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and challenges in cybersecurity.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
At GISEC Global 2024, CloudDefense.AI will be presenting its state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions designed to protect businesses from evolving cyber threats. As cyber attacks become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, organizations need robust defenses to safeguard their data, systems, and infrastructure. CloudDefense.AI offers a comprehensive suite of security products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of modern businesses. Hacker's ViewTM , one of CloudDefense.AI’s comprehensive solutions, allows organizations to view their cloud’s vulnerabilities through a hacker’s perspective, revealing insights from surface scans and sensitive data exploration.
Visitors to the CloudDefense.AI booth #SP 101 will have the opportunity to learn about the latest cybersecurity trends and challenges, explore CloudDefense.AI's cutting-edge products and services like Hacker's View, engage with cybersecurity experts and thought leaders, discover how CloudDefense.AI can help enhance their organization's security posture. Set a reminder to meet with us from here.
GISEC Global 2024 promises to be a premier event for cybersecurity professionals, offering valuable insights, networking opportunities, and access to the latest technologies. By participating in this event, CloudDefense.AI reaffirms its dedication to innovation, excellence, and helping organizations stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here.
