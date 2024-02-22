TRENTON – “It is a major victory for my district to see NJCU achieve financial stability. As one of the top universities for social mobility in the country, institutions like NJCU are essential to providing opportunity and growth for students in our diverse community and beyond.
I congratulate NJCU’s leadership on this accomplishment and look forward to seeing their continued positive impact on Jersey City.”
Senator Angela McKnight Issues Statement on NJCU’s Upgraded Moody’s Outlook from “Negative” to “Stable”
