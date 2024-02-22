AGI and GGP to Work Together to Secure Geography at the Heart of Government Decision Making

The Association for Geographic Information (AGI) and the Government Geography Profession (GGP) have agreed to work together to combine their experience, expertise and outreach to further the impact of geospatial data and technology within the public sector. By working together, they will help grow the geospatial community, and will build on recent activities such as the AGI’s Skills Roundtable.

“The UK is at the forefront of geospatial. Now more than ever, geographers are combining increasing quantities of geospatial information with advances in technology, such as AI and ML, to drive new insights on our place in the world,” commented David Wood, Head of the Government Geography Profession. “The profession is leading the way in government and the public sector, recognising and encouraging the use of geography and geographical sciences within and across government. By working with the AGI, we can increase awareness and therefore engagement with geographers across government and align our ambitions and activities with the wider geospatial community.”

“Many of government’s greatest challenges are time and place related and therefore the data and technology that will help address and resolve them must also have location at its heart,” added Adam Burke, Past Chair of the Association for Geographic Information. “By partnering with GGP, we can help ensure the geospatial ecosystem continues to grow sustainably, both within government and beyond, and is utilised across diverse industry sectors and across multiple applications to impact positive outputs.”

AGI is the UK’s geospatial membership organisation; leading, connecting and developing a community of members who use and benefit from geographic information. An independent and impartial organisation, the AGI works with members and the wider community alongside government policy makers, delivers professional development and provides a lead for best practice across the industry. Its mission is to nurture, create and support a thriving community, actively supporting a sustainable future, and it aims to achieve this by nurturing and connecting active GI communities, supporting career and skills development and providing thought leadership to inspire future generations.

The GGP, established in 2018, is made up of around 1,500 professional geographers in roles across the public sector. The profession is working ‘to create and grow a high-profile, proud and effective geography profession that attracts fresh talent and has a secure place at the heart of decision making’. This is being achieved by creating the environment for geographers to have maximum impact, professionalising and progressing the use applications of geography and growing a diverse and inclusive community within government and the wider public sector.