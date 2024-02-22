EU launches project to improve justice system in Georgia

On 20 February 2024, the EU Delegation to Georgia together with four Georgian organisations launched a new project to support and strengthen Georgia’s civil society.

The ‘Promoting greater civic awareness and engagement in judicial reforms and facilitating increased access to justice through holistic multi agency action’ project will be implemented by Georgian Young Lawyers‘ Association, Social Justice Centre, Institute for Development of Freedom of Information, and Studio Monitor.

The project mainly aims to enhance accessibility, independence, transparency, impartiality, and accountability within the justice system, with a particular emphasis on advancing judicial reforms. It will operate through capacity building, advocacy, evaluation and strategic litigation.

“Civil society is an important actor in a mature democracy to hold the government to account and bring grassroots proposals to that government. In Georgia, this includes monitoring implementation of the nine steps, but also taking a role in deepening citizens’ understanding of the reforms and ensuring genuine civic participation in EU integration,” Nicholas Cendrowicz, Head of Cooperation at EU Delegation said at the launch event.

The project started on 1 January 2024 and it will last until December 2026.

Find out more

Press release