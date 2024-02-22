Photo exposition in Chisinau marks two years of Russian aggression against Ukraine

To mark the second anniversary of the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian aggression, the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova invites everyone to visit the ‘Echoes of War’ photo exhibition.

It will run from 19 to 29 February at Europe Café, the EU’s main information centre in Chisinau. The entrance is free of charge.

The exhibition comprises 20 photographs captured by Syrian photographer Omar Sanadiki in two war-torn countries, 12 years apart: 2011 in Syria and 2023 in Ukraine.

Omar visited Ukraine on a study visit organised by the European External Action Service.

“War has no face or nationality. War is pain, regardless of the country,” reads the Facebook post of the EU Delegation in Moldova.

