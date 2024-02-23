This adapter makes Android Auto wireless, and no one knows about it
People who use Android Auto daily are familiar with losing valuable minutes in the morning due to the routine hassle of plugging their phone into their car. The solution to this problem for most Android Auto users is the AAWireless Android Auto adapter. A device that is practical, and affordable, yet unknown to most people.
Google’s Android Auto software is rapidly gaining terrain in the global car industry (200 million compatible cars in 2024). Android Auto allows users to display and use apps on their car’s infotainment system (or head unit). Apps like Google Maps, Spotify, and Waze are suddenly available via a car-specific user interface provided by the Android Auto app. Most cars built between 2016 - 2021 are compatible with Android Auto but don’t support wireless connectivity. The majority of Android Auto users are therefore still using a USB cable to connect to the system. That’s where the AAWireless adapter comes in.
The AAWireless adapter builds a wireless bridge between the phone and the infotainment system. This small adapter plugs into the USB port, as normally done with the phone. From that point on, never look for a cable or connect everything again. The phone automatically connects to Android Auto and it’s fully wireless.
The AAWireless adapter has a suggested retail price of $69.99 -$74.99, making it much more affordable than expensive built-in systems. Available on Amazon ($74.99) and the AAWireless webshop ($69.99).
The story of AAWireless starts in 2019 when Chiel Prins (CTO) and Emil Borconi-Szedressy (CEO) created a prototype of what we now know as the AAWireless Android Auto adapter. They started an IndieGoGo campaign, which received overwhelming support from over 70.000 backers. “I didn’t expect the project to escalate like that. It was a problem that annoyed us personally, but apparently, millions of people feel the same”, CTO Chiel Prins states. So far the company has shipped more than 275.000 units worldwide.
Companion app
With the AAWireless companion app, users get instant updates for the adapter’s firmware regularly. AAWireless stands out from its competition as it’s the only one that has an app for firmware updates and customizations. The app receives a 4.5/5.0 review score from the Google Play community and is used by over 250.000 users.
Fast shipping, good customer service
AAWireless ships fast from within the US both via their warehouse and Amazon. Also, via the companion app as well as a dedicated Slack channel, people can easily get in contact with customer support. With a 4.4 score on Trustpilot out of 5.6K reviews and a clear product description, people can rest assured that they’re buying a good product.
Produced in Europe
Whereas most gadgets are made in China, AAWireless is developed and manufactured in Europe. The company from the Netherlands moved its production to Europe last year to gain more control over the production process and improve the overall quality. With a more efficient process and a new logistics network, the company was able to reduce the price by $10.
Easter sale 15% discount
From 25 March - 2 April, it's on sale granting a 15% discount.
From 25 March - 2 April, it’s on sale granting a 15% discount. Available on Amazon ($74.99) and the AAWireless webshop ($69.99).
