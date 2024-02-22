Consumer Brands Association Continues Momentum with Two New Members

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association today announced Diageo and WK Kellogg Co as the latest members to join the trade group’s ranks. This comes on the heels of the association recently announcing the addition of five members: The Kraft Heinz Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, J&J Snack Foods, Lakeside Foods and Traditional Medicinals.

“I’m excited to welcome Diageo and WK Kellogg to Consumer Brands,” said David Chavern, president & CEO of Consumer Brands. “The addition of these great companies, makers of the brands consumers enjoy, is part of the growing momentum for the association. Adding a total of seven new members as we begin the new year demonstrates the exceptional experience and strong advocacy and policy results we are delivering for the consumer products industry.”

“Joining Consumer Brands is an opportunity to connect on core business issues with industry peers across the CPG industry,” said Sally Grimes, CEO of Diageo North America. “Consumer Brands offers tremendous value through various thought leadership and policy advocacy platforms to exchange ideas on issues important to consumers.”

“We look forward to our partnership with Consumer Brands,” said Gary Pilnick, Chairman and CEO of WK Kellogg Co. “Their advocacy on critical issues the industry faces – as well as the functional support and expertise they lend – has a meaningful impact on how we deliver for consumers.”

With the addition of these two companies, Consumer Brands now proudly represents 69 members across the food, beverage, household and personal care sectors.

