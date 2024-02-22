Optically Clear Adhesives Market Size Poised for Takeoff in the Coming Years

Optically Clear Adhesives Market Size

Market growth is driven by the rising adoption of consumer electronics, increasing demand for optically clear adhesives, and the surge in sales of smart devices

Rise in the adoption of consumer electronic devices, surge in demand for optically clear adhesives in the automotive sector, and increase in sales of smart devices propel the market growth.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optically clear adhesives market generated $1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $3.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players in depth.

The market growth is driven by the rising adoption of consumer electronics, increasing demand for optically clear adhesives, and the surge in sales of smart devices. However, the availability of substitute products is a hindrance to market growth. Nevertheless, the development of non-corrosive optically clear adhesives and the introduction of activated covalent bonding technology are expected to create more market opportunities.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5121

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the optically clear adhesives market due to its dependence on industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace, many of which faced disruptions or had to shut down operations. Reduced consumer incomes also led to a decline in demand for optically clear adhesives in the automotive sector, but there was increased demand in the healthcare sector for digital instruments using optically clear adhesives.

The report segments the global optically clear adhesives market based on thickness, device structure, resin type, and region.

By device structure, the flat segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. However, the edge-curved segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

By thickness, the 100–200μm segment had the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe, and is expected to maintain dominance. North America is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Key players in the global optically clear adhesives market include Dymax Corporation, Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC, Nitto Denko Corporation, Dexerials Corporation, Lintec Corporation, The 3M Company, Tesa SE, Showa Denko Corporation, and Dow Inc.

The optically clear adhesives market continues to evolve, and this report provides valuable insights into its current state and future prospects.

For more details about the report and how to purchase it, you can visit https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/optically-clear-adhesive-market/purchase-options

