Elevating Autonomy: Ways1 Presents Advanced LDM TWIN at CES 2024
Innovative Digital Twin Traffic Management Solution for Enhanced SafetyUIWANG-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ways1 Inc., a leading figure in autonomous driving technology, presented its latest innovation, the LDM TWIN, at the 2024 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. This technology, an extension of Ways1's Local Dynamic Map (LDM), has garnered significant attention from global automotive executives and autonomous vehicle startup companies.
Building upon the success of the LDM technology, the LDM TWIN received recognition in the Mobility category at the 2023 World Smart City Expo (WSCE 2023), the largest smart city exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.
This Digital Twin Traffic Control Solution played a pivotal role in solidifying Ways1's position as an industry leader at the largest smart city exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region. As the company continues to innovate within the realms of Smart City initiatives and C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems), it remains dedicated to shaping the future of mobility on a global scale.
Ways1 has been actively participating in various national research projects, collaborating with organizations such as transportation authorities and construction technology institutes. Their participation in initiatives like research on safety and infrastructure for autonomous cooperative driving on urban roads highlights their involvement in the LDM domain, demonstrating leadership in R&D. The company is committed to ongoing research and development initiatives to advance autonomous driving technology.
Key patents in 'Traffic Signal Real-time Display Information Service Apparatus and Method,' 'Autonomous Vehicle Driving Information Provision Apparatus and Method,' and 'V2X Message Processing Apparatus and Method' establish Ways1 as a leader in the field of intelligent transportation systems.
The LDM TWIN, an advanced digital twin traffic control solution, integrates real-time collection, processing, and management of dynamic and static road information, coupled with precision road maps for autonomous driving. This innovation enables accurate real-time tracking of road objects. Uniquely, the LDM TWIN transforms real-world road conditions into a digital twin, facilitating intuitive traffic monitoring, efficient traffic analysis, and risk assessment using prediction algorithms. Key features comprise traffic statistics, risk assessment and prediction, playback, and real-time signal map display.
Additionally, the LDM TWIN streamlines diverse systems, including CCTV video surveillance, traffic information collection and management, and traffic analysis, into a unified platform, providing a comprehensive traffic management solution.
Ways1's LDM TWIN emerges as a promising prospect for future transportation systems, catering to local governments, smart cities, C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems), autonomous driving test zones, and demonstration areas. More information can be found on Ways1's official website.
Suyeon Kim
WAYS1 Inc.
contact@ways1.com