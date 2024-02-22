LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted by the BraStats.com has revealed some interesting findings about the shipping policies of bra brands in the United States. The survey, which was conducted among 56 popular bra brands, found that 60% of them offer free shipping to their customers. However, 1 in 5 of these brands require a minimum spend of $75 for customers to qualify for free shipping.

The survey also found that 16% of the bra brands offer free shipping unconditionally, without any minimum purchase requirement. This means that customers can enjoy free shipping on any order, regardless of the total amount spent. This is good news for customers who may only need to purchase one or two bras at a time.

On the other hand, 18% of the bra brands surveyed provide free shipping for orders of $75 and above. This means that customers must spend at least $75 to qualify for free shipping. Additionally, 18% of the brands offer free shipping for orders of $100 and above, including all higher thresholds such as $125, $175, $200, and $250. This may be a better option for customers who tend to purchase multiple bras at once.

Enell, Alo Yoga, Free People, Nordstrom, Glamorise, Lane Bryant, Spanx, and Bare Necessities offer unconditional free deliveries.

Based on the research, the most frugal bra brands are - Araks, Pepper, Victoria’s Secret, kiki de Montparnasse, Negative Inc.

Brastats.com hopes these findings will help customers make more informed decisions when shopping for bras online. While free shipping is always a great perk, customers need to be aware of any minimum spending requirements. Brastats.com also encourages bra brands to consider offering free shipping without any minimum purchase requirement, as it can be a major factor in attracting and retaining customers.

Overall, the survey reveals that the majority of bra brands in the US do offer free shipping, but it is important for customers to pay attention to the terms and conditions. Brastats.com will continue to monitor the shipping policies of bra brands and provide updates to consumers. For more information on the survey and its findings, please visit the research page.