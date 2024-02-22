Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra in Dubai Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra -Lucia Boscaini Mohammed bin Rashid Library Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra - Patrizia Marin and Antonio Cipriani Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra Concert

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia Boscaini, a committed curator and professional in cultural event organisation based in the UAE, and Concetta Caravello, an advisor with expertise in international and institutional projects, are the proud organisers of the upcoming Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra event. This is scheduled to occur on February 23rd at 8:00 pm at the esteemed Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. A special thanks goes to Nicola Bulgari Foundation, main sponsor of the concert of symphonic music,conducted by Luciano Siani, with music of Elgar, Mascagni, Morricone, Puccini, Rossini, Rita, and Williams. If you like to attend please send an email to ogfr.concert@gmail.com

Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra

Fontane di Roma is made up of young musicians, trained in the most accredited Italian academies and winners of important international competitions. It was born from the desire to create a space, run exclusively by young people, where they can grow by making music together. The startup's primary mission is to engage the new generation and the wider public with a form of music that is often perceived as remote or challenging to appreciate. By leveraging the authenticity and energy of the young, they offer a more accessible and groundbreaking cultural experience, making the enjoyment of music more immediate and innovative for all audiences. Ultimately, a challenge to experiment with new communication strategies to intercept that audience which has not yet had the opportunity to discover the fascination of music. The 60-member orchestra was founded in 2020 and has already had the opportunity to perform concerts at prestigious institutions, in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic and the highest state officials. It has been a guest in the reviews of Italian festivals and Roman theatres and churches.

On several occasions it has benefited from the patronage of the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Culture, City of Rome. In 2023, he had the honour of performing, in the presence of Academy Award winner Nicola Piovani, his composition "Il canto dei neutrini" OGFR, thanks to collaboration with local institutions and with the patronage of the Italian Embassy

and of the Italian Institute of Culture, has the opportunity to perform and carry out specific activities in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, as part of a larger project of cultural exchange. The program includes: a Concert in the Auditorium of the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Library ; Two Performances within the Sikka Art & Design Festival ;

Talks / masterclasses within the Sikka Festival.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) opened in June 2022 and immediately became one of Dubai's icons due to its lectern-inspired architecture. In addition to a remarkable collection of ancient books and manuscripts and an extensive collection of contemporary texts, the MBRL has an Auditorium exclusively for Institutional or cultural events. Exceptionally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host the Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra for a symphonic music concert for selected guests as well as Italian and local Authorities. The ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, Lorenzo Fanara, commented: “the concerts of the Fontane di Roma youth orchestra in Dubai confirm once again the close cultural ties between Italy and the United Arab Emirates. After the concerts of the La Scala orchestra in Milan and the Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago, Italian music continues to demonstrate the power of culture to create bridges of dialogue, also through young people."

The Director of the Italian Cultural Institute of Abu Dhabi, Susanna Iacona Salafia, believes that "events related to the Italian tradition of every musical genre, from classical to modern, are now multiplying in the United Arab Emirates, enjoying great success with the public, a tangible sign of the appreciation and particular appreciation that they meet with the Emirati population. Italian music is therefore one of the important keys to open the doors of fruitful cultural exchanges between our two peoples, with our gaze always turned to the beauty of the world's variety. "Antonio Cipriani is helping Lucia in this amazing project. Antonio lives in Dubai too, having matured over 45 years of experience as a Violinist, Orchestra Director and Director of Music Institutions, expert connoisseur and professor of the “SISTEMA” Children and Youth Orchestra of Venezuela moreover. Cristina Guida La Licata, residing in Dubai for numerous years, is also assisting Lucia in the preparation of this event. With over 17 years of experience in premium and luxury industries, Cristina is a seasoned marketing communications professional. Additionally, she holds certifications as a motivational speaker, author, and consultant, offering marketing and communications consultancy

services to aid brands and clients in attaining their objectives.

Patrizia Marin with her Marco Polo Experience News is promoting the event in UAE and GCC, like local Media Partner.So, a bunch of Italians in Dubai together to promote the beauty of Italian soul and music in UAE. OGFR will also be an exceptional guest at the Sikka Art & Design Festival dedicated to emerging artists, under the guidance of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Sikka Art and Design Festival is a multidisciplinary platform that brings together various art forms, celebrating established and emerging creatives from the UAE and the GCC. Exceptionally, recognizing the high value of OGFR, Sikka will host the Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra as an international example of excellence in music. On this occasion, on Feb. 24 and 25, two performances will be held in Dubai, included in the official Sikka Festival program. If you like to know more about the history and activities of the Fontane di Roma Youth Orchestra please have a look at its website and social channels: