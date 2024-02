India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 4.6 billion by 2032, Says AMR

India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Companies

Increase in infertility rates, technological advancements in IVF and rise in gamete donations drive the growth of the India IVF services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, โ€œIndia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Gender (Female Infertility, Male Infertility, and Others), Procedure (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI-IVF), Non-ICSI-IVF, and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Cycle Type, (Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor), Thawed Cycle (Non-Donor), and Donor Egg IVF cycle) End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes) and Offering (IVF Drugs, IVF Media & Reagents and IVF and IUI Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023โ€“2032โ€. According to the report, the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.08% from 2023 to 2032.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ-

โ€ข The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market owing shutdowns in various COVID-19 affected countries and rise in number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic.

โ€ข However, the market is growing post-pandemic period owing to an increase infertility cases, and furthermore growing number of fertility clinics is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐ˆ๐ง ๐•๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐ˆ๐ง ๐•๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข ART Fertility Clinics

โ€ข Bavishi Fertility Institut

โ€ข Craft Hospital & Research Centre

โ€ข Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers

โ€ข Gunasheela Hospital

โ€ข Iswarya fertility Center

โ€ข Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center

โ€ข Lifeline Hospitals

โ€ข Nova IVI Fertility

โ€ข Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.)

โ€ข Medicover

โ€ข Prashanth Fertility Research Centre

โ€ข Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic

โ€ข Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd

โ€ข Sudha Hospitals

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐ˆ๐ง ๐•๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

By Gender

โ€ข Male Infertility

โ€ข Female Infertility

โ€ข Others

By Procedure

โ€ข ICSI IVF

โ€ข Non-ICSI IVF

โ€ข IUI

By Cycle Type

โ€ข Fresh IVF Cycles

โ€ข Thawed IVF Cycles

โ€ข Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

โ€ข Fertility Clinics

โ€ข Hospitals

โ€ข Surgical Centers

โ€ข Clinical Research Institutes

By Offering

โ€ข IVF Drugs

โ€ข IVF Media and Reagents

โ€ข IVF and IUI Services

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:-

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

