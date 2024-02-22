Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,047 in the last 365 days.

EBRD finances Tbilisi’s solid waste management system

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to extend a €22 million loan to Tbilservice Group to improve the solid waste management and disposal system in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi. 

The funding will support the first waste-treatment plant in Tbilisi, as part of the city’s participation in the EBRD Green Cities programme. The loan is co-financed with concessional funding of up to €4 million by the Green Climate Fund.

The project will prioritise the redirection of waste away from sanitary landfills for comprehensive waste treatment, including mechanical-biological treatment and the recovery of recyclable materials. This will help to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions (by 72% compared to the baseline) and improve the overall environment in the city.

“The EBRD is funding crucial projects in our city. One such project is the construction of the first waste-treatment plant in Tbilisi, for which €26 million has been allocated,” said Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi. “This will lay the foundation for separation in waste collection and treatment in Georgia – a very important step forward for the city’s people and for the environment.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD finances Tbilisi’s solid waste management system

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more