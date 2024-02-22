EBRD finances Tbilisi’s solid waste management system

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to extend a €22 million loan to Tbilservice Group to improve the solid waste management and disposal system in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi.

The funding will support the first waste-treatment plant in Tbilisi, as part of the city’s participation in the EBRD Green Cities programme. The loan is co-financed with concessional funding of up to €4 million by the Green Climate Fund.

The project will prioritise the redirection of waste away from sanitary landfills for comprehensive waste treatment, including mechanical-biological treatment and the recovery of recyclable materials. This will help to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions (by 72% compared to the baseline) and improve the overall environment in the city.

“The EBRD is funding crucial projects in our city. One such project is the construction of the first waste-treatment plant in Tbilisi, for which €26 million has been allocated,” said Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi. “This will lay the foundation for separation in waste collection and treatment in Georgia – a very important step forward for the city’s people and for the environment.”

Find out more

Press release