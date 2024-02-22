Intelegain Hosts Webinar in Association with Microsoft on Revolutionizing Productivity with Microsoft 365 Copilot.
Intelegain Hosts Webinar in Association with Microsoft on Revolutionizing Productivity with Microsoft 365 Copilot.
People tell us that once they use Copilot, they can't imagine work without it”NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelegain Technologies, a leading Microsoft Partner, recently conducted an exclusive webinar titled "Microsoft 365 Copilot" for business leaders. The webinar provided an in-depth look at Microsoft's groundbreaking Copilot technology and how it seamlessly integrates with popular Office apps to streamline productivity.
— Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft
On February 20th, over 45 attendees from various industries joined Neeraj Gargi, Director Intelegain Technologies & Anjita Lal, Microsoft's Business Operations expert. The webinar covered Copilot's cutting-edge AI capabilities and showcased live demonstrations within Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Key highlights included:
- Generating presentations from scratch or converting files using Copilot in PowerPoint
- Summarizing long emails, optimizing content, and suggesting email replies in Outlook
- Performing complex Excel operations and data analysis with natural language inputs
- Eliminating inconsistencies, changing writing tones, and summarizing in multiple languages in Word
"Copilot sets itself apart by blending seamlessly into the apps businesses already use daily," said Anjita Lal. "It acts as a powerful AI co-pilot, amplifying productivity and enabling users to accomplish more."
Attendees had the opportunity to witness Copilot's capabilities first-hand and understand how it could fit into their business strategies. A dedicated "Ask Me Anything" session followed to address queries around Copilot adoption.
As a Microsoft Partner with expertise across the technology stack, Intelegain is well-positioned to guide businesses in leveraging AI-powered innovations like Copilot.
"The pace and volume of work have only increased, with employees grappling with tight schedules and information overload," said Neeraj Gargi from Intelegain Technologies. "Copilot offers a powerful solution to enhance productivity and efficiency across teams."
As businesses strive to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape, embracing cutting-edge technologies like Copilot can be a decisive advantage. By harnessing the power of AI to augment human capabilities, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, creativity, and innovation.
Intelegain Technologies, with its deep expertise and strong partnership with Microsoft, stands ready to support businesses in their digital transformation journeys, helping them leverage the full potential of Copilot and other innovative technologies.
About Intelegain Technologies:
Intelegain Technologies is a direct Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) headquartered in Mumbai with a global presence in Australia, Singapore, US and UK. They offer end-to-end services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, Business Central, Finance & Operations, Azure Cloud Services, Power Platform, Custom & Full Stack Application Development, and Databases. Whether businesses need licensing, implementation, migration, support, or development, Intelegain has the expertise and experience to help them achieve their goals.
Intelegain has won multiple accolades, including the Microsoft Gold P2P Award - Global & Asia Pacific, CRN Excellence Award, and SME Channel Award.
Intelegain Technologies
+91 22 6259 6100
email us here
Intelegain Team
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube