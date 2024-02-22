Automotive Acoustic Material Market To See Rapid Growth by 2031 | 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro, Freudenberg Group

Automotive Acoustic Material Market

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automotive Acoustic Material Market generated $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle’s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive acoustic material market based on vehicle type, material type, application, component, and region The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the market exhibits development prospects due to rise in sales of electric vehicles, increase in need for nonwoven materials, and introduction of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Covestro AG partnered with Ceres Holographics, a Scottish technology provider, to commercialize Bayfol® HX photopolymer films for transparent automotive display applications. The new partnership represents the next stage in automotive acoustics which has already been a long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Furthermore, the rising availability of enhanced head & bonnet liners in automobiles with dampening capabilities to protect against condensation forming on components like spark plugs and minimize the damage in case of an engine fire will provide considerable potential opportunities for the industry.

Based on material type, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The fiberglass and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segments are also analyzed throughout the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄, 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐆 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀, 𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐀𝐆, 𝐬𝐢𝐤𝐚, 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝟑𝐌

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue. Furthermore, Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include LAMEA and North America.

Based on application, the interior cabin acoustic segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The underbody and engine bay acoustic segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Also, the exterior acoustic and trunk panel acoustic segments are discussed in the report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By material type, the others segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the underbody and engine bay acoustic segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By component, the engine cover segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

