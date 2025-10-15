WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Growing at 33.6% CAGR | Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Size Worth USD 5.5 Billion by 2031.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The automated breach and attack simulation market was valued at $305.63 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 426 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06941 Driving Factors Automated Breach and Attack Simulation MarketIncrease in complexities in managing security threats and surge in demand for prioritizing security investments boost the growth of the global automated breach and attack simulation market. In addition, rise in number of cyber-attacks across the globe is positively impacting the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market. However, lack of skilled security experts and lack of awareness related to advanced cybersecurity technologies hamper the automated breach and attack simulation market growth. On the contrary, rise in digitalization initiatives is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the automated breach and attack simulation market during the forecast period.Market Segmentation Automated Breach and Attack Simulation MarketThe automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into platform and tools, and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is fragmented into on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into configuration management, patch management, threat management, and others. By end user, the market is classified into enterprise and data centers, and managed service providers. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Automated Breach and Attack Simulation MarketThe key players profiled in the Automated breach and attack simulation market analysis are AttackIQ, Keysight Technologies, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Sophos Ltd., Cymulate, FireMon, LLC., SafeBreach Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Skybox Security, Inc, and XM Cyber. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automated breach and attack simulation industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06941 Region-wise, the Automated breach and attack simulation market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for automated breach & attack simulation solutions and services in this area. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the digital revolution occurring in cybersecurity across industrial verticals and the rapid growth of rising countries such as China and India.Depending on application, the configuration management segment holds the largest automated breach and attack simulation market share as it helps automatically manage and monitor updates to configurate data. However, the patch management segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it helps in identifying system features that can be improved, and validating the installation of those updates.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (426 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-market/purchase-options Key Findings of the StudyBy offering, the platforms and tools segment accounted for the largest Automated breach and attack simulation market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.Depending on end user, the managed service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 