Black Tie CBD Wins High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 in Best Legal Psychoactive Flower Category
Fruity Loops (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower is recognized as one of the top hemp-derived psychoactive products in the country.BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Tie CBD, a leading producer and distributor of cannabinoid products in the US, is proud to announce its latest milestone from the recent High Times Hemp Cup: People's Choice Edition 2023. Its Fruity Loops (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower took the top spot in the Best Legal Psychoactive Flower Category, reflecting the collective preference of consumers across the nation.
The High Times Hemp Cup: People's Choice Edition is a nationally recognized competition that aims to spotlight outstanding hemp-derived CBD products across diverse categories. With participation from over 200 discerning consumers for each category, this event celebrates excellence and quality in the rapidly expanding CBD market.
The award-winning Fruity Loops (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower is characterized by its intricate aroma and semi-sweet floral undertone. It induces a sense of calm and euphoria, providing users with an enjoyable sensorial experience. This strain contains 27% THC-A content and 0.15% THC (Delta9) – a combination that contributes to its well-balanced effects and has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in securing its win.
Notably, this is not the first time Black Tie CBD has been recognized by High Times. In 2019, the brand secured second place in the "Best CBD Flower" category at the High Desert edition of the prestigious cup.
With this recent success, Black Tie CBD continues to solidify its position as an industry leader, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of CBD products.
For more information on Black Tie CBD and its product offerings, please visit https://blacktiecbd.net/fruity-loops-indoor-thc-a-hemp-flower/.
Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned in this press release are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Black Tie CBD. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.
