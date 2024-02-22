Shooting Ranges Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% From 2022 to 2031

Shooting Ranges Industry Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Shooting Ranges Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Indoor Shooting Range, Outdoor Shooting Range), by Product Type (Fixed Targets, Moving Targets, Virtual Simulators), by End-User (Military, Civil): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

The global shooting range market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global shooting ranges market is analyzed across type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the fixed targets segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global shooting ranges market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The virtual simulators segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The moving targets segment is also discussed in the report.

By type, the indoor shooting range segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The outdoor shooting range segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The civil segment is also analyzed through the study.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Sales of indoor and outdoor shooting range experienced a decline, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, as the lockdown restrictions were lifted in most countries, sales of indoor ranges witnessed an incline, since indoor ranges offer safety from external weather conditions and can be physically maintained in a monitored environment condition.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Theissen Training Systems GmbH,

Virtra Training Systems, Inc.,

Action Target, Inc.,

Polytronic International AG,

Saab AB,

Zen Technologies Ltd,

Laser Shot, Inc.,

Range Systems, Inc.,

InVeris Training Solutions,

Cubic Corporation

