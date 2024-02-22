Security Alert – U.S. Mission to Pakistan (February 21, 2024)

Location: Pakistan

Event: Personal Security Reminder

Demonstrations, marches, and rallies are frequent in Pakistan. These events, even if intended to be peaceful, have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation, and otherwise create obstacles to free movement and safety. U.S. Mission Pakistan may restrict or adjust the movements of its personnel during such events due to traffic and mobility concerns.

In the past, mobile data and cellular service has been limited during these events. U.S. citizens are reminded of the Pakistan Travel Advisory on Travel.state.gov.

Actions to Take:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates on traffic, roadblocks, or announcements about planned gatherings.

Avoid areas of large public gatherings.

Keep a low profile.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry identification, cooperate with local authorities, and follow local rules and laws.

Assistance:

S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi to access it from your phone.

S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact: Lahore to access it from your phone.

S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact: Peshawar to access it from your phone.