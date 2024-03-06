Insurtech Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Insurtech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $13.2 billion in 2023 to $17.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Insurtech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insurtech market size is predicted to reach $53.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%.

The growth in the insurtech market is due to the increase in insurance claims. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurtech market share. Major players in the insurtech market include DXC Technology, Damco Group, Majesco, Shift Technology, Earnix, Simplesurance, Outsystems, Cytora Ltd., Planck Resolution Ltd..

Insurtech Market Segments

1. By Product: Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Travel Insurance, Car Insurance, Business Insurance, Home Insurance, Other Products

2. By Technology: Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT (Internet of Things), Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Business Analytics, Other Technologies

3. By Offering: Solutions, Services

4. By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

5. By Application: Automotive Industry, Banking And Financial Services, Government Sector, Healthcare Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Retail Industry, Transportation, Other Applications

6. By Geography: The global insurtech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insurtech refers to technological innovations created and implemented to improve the efficiency of the insurance industry. Insurtech provides authority for the insurance business's creation, distribution, and management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurtech Market Characteristics

3. Insurtech Market Trends And Strategies

4. Insurtech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Insurtech Market Size And Growth

……

27. Insurtech Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Insurtech Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

