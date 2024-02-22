DatamanUSA bags the Financial Staff Augmentation Services Contract of District of Columbia’s Water Authority (DC Water)

DatamanUSA wins financial staff augmentation services contract for District of Columbia Water Authority. Highly Skilled Financial Professionals Available Through DatamanUSA for DC Water Projects DC Water: Committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable water services for the District of Columbia. DatamanUSA: Your trusted partner for comprehensive staffing solutions. Find the perfect temporary employees for your needs with DatamanUSA's diverse talent pool.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Staff Augmentation Contract - DCW-SOL-22-10213 will aid DC Water to Utilize Dataman’s financial staff augmentation services for consulting and technical support services to fulfill staff augmentation and project-term requirements. Through this contract Dataman is positioned to provide highly skilled individuals to assist DC Water staff in project completion, or for interim placement for the following categories:

• Accounts Receivable Services

• General Accounting Services

• Accounts Payable Services

• Internal Controls Services

• Financial Analysis

• Additional Financial Services

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, CEO DatamanUSA “Over the last 13 years, Dataman has delivered over +$15M of staff augmentation services. Dataman has provided staff within 24 hours. Dataman supports various government agencies for their different business units for labor categories that involve Financial/Accounting, Administrative as well as Industrial.”

About Dataman USA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA is a leader in providing comprehensive Information Temporary Staffing Services including all categories related to Administrative/Clerical Services, Facilities and Custodial, Healthcare, Professional, Accounting/Finance Services, Information Technology Services, etc. to both commercial and government organizations. Dataman through its Education Center of Excellence supports the Educational Services Industry including schools, colleges, universities, and training centers by helping them meet their ever-changing business needs.

ABOUT DATAMAN TEMPS

Dataman has a separate division for temporary staffing with carefully selected recruiters to provide the best and most customized services to our clients.

Dataman Temps focuses and delivers temporary staffing. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client’s temporary staffing needs. Visit DatamanTemps for more information.

