Black CPA, Previously Laid off, Bounces back to Help Clients Save $7MM
From Layoff to Leadership: Black CPA Aims for $1 Billion in Tax Savings by 2040, after Clients Save Over $7MMDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on an impressive legacy of helping clients save over $7 million in taxes, The Savvy Accountant®, led by Atiya Brown, a black CPA with a remarkable story of resilience and success, sets a bold goal: to achieve $1 billion in tax savings for its clients by 2040. Recognized on NBC News, CBS, and in The New York Times, Atiya has become a beacon of financial wisdom and empowerment for small business owners across the nation.
With a history of speaking to thousands of business owners from the stage and authoring "Savvy Tax Strategies for Small Business Owners," Atiya's expertise and dedication to financial education are unparalleled. The Savvy Accountant® stands at the forefront of tax planning and savings, offering free consultation calls to small businesses ready to transform their financial futures, with a special focus on supporting women-led enterprises.
"At The Savvy Accountant®, we're not just about numbers; we're about making a significant, positive impact on the financial health of the businesses we serve," says Atiya. "Our journey from securing $7 million in tax savings to setting our sights on $1 billion by 2040 is fueled by a commitment to our #SavvyFamily aka our community of entrepreneurs." With appearances on major media outlets and a comprehensive guidebook in hand, the staff at The Savvy Accountant® are well-equipped to lead business owners to unprecedented financial success.
This tax season, Atiya encourages small business owners to take a proactive approach to their tax planning. By scheduling a free consultation call with The Savvy Accountant®, entrepreneurs can begin to unlock the potential for substantial tax savings and gain insights into strategic financial planning.
Join the movement toward $1 billion in tax savings. Schedule your free consultation with The Savvy Accountant® today, and take a decisive step toward enhancing your business's financial health.
For more information and to book your free consultation, visit website at www.thesavvyaccountant.co or follow us on social media at #TheSavvyAccountant.
Atiya Brown, CPA
The Savvy Accountant®
+1 888-347-2889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok