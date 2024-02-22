Lower Costs, Brighter Future: Rep. Gabe Vasquez Unveils Bold Plan to Put Money Back in Taxpayer Pockets
Working families to get hundreds of dollars back under Vasquez’s new billSANTA TERESA, N.M., USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.-02) unveiled his Lower Costs Plan to help ease the burden of inflation and put money back in taxpayers’ pockets. Vasquez’s Lower Costs Plan is focused on fighting inflation, creating good-paying jobs and supporting working families. The plan is comprised of multiple bills that Vasquez has introduced and will continue to push to address the economic challenges of working families.
“As New Mexicans continue to feel the pressure of inflation, I continue to hear from families about the challenges they face. My Lower Costs Plan is a commitment to easing the burden of inflation, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring that working families’ hard-earned dollars stay where they belong – in their own homes,” said Vasquez. “This isn’t just about short-term fixes; it’s about laying the groundwork for a prosperous future for New Mexicans. It is time to put partisan politics aside and get back to delivering for the American people. That’s exactly what my plan does.”
At a press conference in Santa Teresa, Vasquez announced new legislation to support working families, the Inflation Relief Act. The bill would provide a one-time refundable tax credit equal to ten percent of a taxpayer’s federal taxes. That means someone making $70,000 yearly would see around $900 back from the bill to help ease the burden of inflation.
Coupled with Vasquez’s new Inflation Relief Act, his Lower Costs Plan includes several bills that will help cut costs from the grocery store to the gas station. His bipartisan Ranching without Red Tape Act reduces burdens on ranchers and the Farm Workforce Support Act lets farmers do what they do best: feed our country by putting food on our tables. Vasquez also prioritizes domestic energy by ensuring that energy produced in America is used by Americans first, cutting down the cost of gas at the pump. He also proudly champions the bipartisan Combating Rural Inflation Act to support rural communities disproportionately impacted by inflation.
Vasquez’s new plan also doubles down on creating good-paying jobs and supporting small businesses in New Mexico and across the country. Before the press conference, Vasquez toured CN Wire Corporation to highlight his Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act, which targets federal investments for areas such as Santa Teresa and Sunland Park to bring more jobs to the area. Vasquez is also working across the aisle to support the Rural Jobs Act to increase investment in rural small businesses and the bipartisan One Stop Shop for Small Businesses Act to lower administrative costs for small businesses.
New Mexico is facing a shortage of doctors and nurses. That’s why Vasquez is leading the Doctors of Community Act, the bipartisan Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act and other legislation to create more health care jobs and make sure every family can get the care they need.
Fighting for working families starts with putting more money in parents’ pockets. Vasquez’s plan will support families by ensuring every family has affordable internet access with the bipartisan Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act. Vasquez has supported legislation to expand the Child Tax Credit, including the American Family Act. He recently voted to pass bipartisan legislation in the House to expand the Child Tax Credit, benefiting 59,000 children in the district and supporting working families. Earlier in the day, Vasquez visited an elementary school in Santa Teresa to share the Child Tax Credit update with local families.
Vasquez’s dedication to supporting his constituents is evident in his strong record in Congress, and he remains committed to putting party politics aside to deliver for New Mexico.
