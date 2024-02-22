Exotic Pet & Reptile Expo Brings Wild Wonder to Las Vegas at the Santa Fe Station Casino, March 2nd & 3rd
EINPresswire.com/ -- A thrilling adventure awaits into the world of exotic animals and reptiles as the Exotic Pet & Reptile Expo descends upon the Santa Fe Station Casino on March 2nd and 3rd, 2024. Building upon the resounding success of last year's event, which drew thousands of attendees and garnered rave reviews from participants and exhibitors alike. The Exotic Pet & Reptile Expo weekend will filled with fascinating creatures, educational experiences, and family-friendly fun.
The Exotic Pet & Reptile Expo will showcase a diverse array of exotic creatures, from slithering snakes to colorful chameleons while also providing an opportunity to get up close and personal with these magnificent animals, observe them in their habitats, and learn more about their behaviors and natural environments.
Interactive exhibits will allow guests to interact with the animals under the supervision of experienced handlers, providing a hands-on learning experience for attendees of all ages. Educational seminars will also be offered throughout the weekend, covering topics such as responsible pet ownership, habitat conservation, and the importance of biodiversity. In addition to the captivating creatures on display, the expo will feature a bustling marketplace where attendees can shop for a variety of reptile supplies, accessories, and unique gifts. From daring reptile shows to informative feeding demonstrations, there will be no shortage of excitement at this immersive event. Visitors can also participate in meet-and-greets with special guest animals and take part in photo opportunities to capture memories of their unforgettable experience. Whether you're a seasoned reptile enthusiast looking to expand your collection or a curious newcomer eager to learn more, the Exotic Pet & Reptile Expo is the perfect place to discover the wonders of the animal kingdom.
Doors will be open Saturday & Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm each day, on March 2nd & 3rd at the Santa Fe Casino in the Northwest side of Las Vegas, Nevada!
Daniel Calderin
ToTo Entertainment
