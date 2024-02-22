Edge Zero Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Parsons Corporation
Agreement enables sales and marketing of Edge Zero’s low voltage grid monitoring hardware and software to utilities and cooperatives in the U.S.MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Zero, an Australia-based energy technology company that provides real-time visibility and management of the low voltage (LV) electric grid, has signed a Sales and Marketing Distribution Agreement with Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), for sale of Edge Zero’s proprietary grid monitoring hardware and software platform solution to utilities and cooperatives in the US.
The sales and marketing agreement with Parsons will drive Edge Zero’s North American expansion and build on their global success providing real-time energy sensors and cloud-based grid monitoring solutions to electricity distribution networks in Australia as well as major utility customers in the UK, Brazil, Thailand, New Zealand and the Philippines.
“We sought out this partnership with Parsons as they have a long history of providing value to their utility and co-op customers across the US energy market,” said Richard McIndoe, Chairman and CEO of Edge Zero. “Our grid monitoring technology can provide further value to their customers, providing insight into the impact distributed energy resources are having on the grid and real-time visibility of power flows, faults and safety issues across the low-voltage grid."
Edge Zero’s sensor technology has been successfully deployed at scale in Australia, where the size and challenges in managing the grid are similar to the United States. Further, Australia has the highest adoption of rooftop solar anywhere in the world and Edge Zero’s technology has proven instrumental in managing that solar integration and delivering critical grid resilience, safety and reliability for utilities and cooperatives.
“This partnership provides an integrated, value-added solution that will deliver more actionable information at a faster pace to our end utility clients,” said Mark Ponder, Sr. Vice President of Parsons IPK Power Division. “Parsons’ long-standing reputation in providing innovative smart grid solutions and integration services, combined with Edge Zero’s proven grid monitoring and management technology, allows our customers to better manage the forecasted rapid adoption of solar, electric vehicles, batteries, and demand management solutions as part of the net zero transition.”
“This distribution partnership will be the foundation of our expansion into the North American market,” said Jonathan “J.T.” Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer for Edge Zero in North America. “Through its acquisition of IPKeys Power Partners, the Parsons organization has reinforced its leadership in the utility grid management space. This partnership provides the platform to extend the Edge Zero real-time smart grid monitoring technology into some of the largest utilities in North America.”
About Edge Zero: Edge Zero supplies proprietary low voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to utilities in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil and South East Asia. Edge Zero technology provides real time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low voltage electricity grid for major utilities in Australia, representing over 7 million end customers. Edge Zero’s proprietary “EdgeConnectedTM” software enables the utilities to manage and control operation in real time of customer solar, battery and EV charging assets within the physical constraints of the electricity grid.
Jonathan Thompson
Edge Zero
+1 832-475-7272
jt@edgezero.co
