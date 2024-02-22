Leading US Green H2 Energy & Transportation Bair Energy, CEH & GameChange Solar Sign Long-Term Sole Source Contracts

Company Logos

Green hydrogen: Bair Energy welcomes GameChange Solar to Clean Energy Holdings Green H2 and Technology Alliance including leading transportation & logistics

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGameChange Solar has signed a sole source agreement to supply its American-made Genius Tracker™ solar trackers, a key component to be paired with solar panels for CEH Complexes. Bair Energy with Alliance Partner Coast2Coast (C2C) Logistics additionally signed a long-term alliance agreement to sole source and deliver GCS components for GCS projects across the United States, starting with the CEH Clear Fork Green H2 complex located in TX, which is on baseline schedule to achieve commercial operations in 2025. The BE/GCS Alliance agreement specifically agrees to utilize mobile green hydrogen fueling stations from an existing Alliance Partner that specializes in cryogenics and hydrogen fuel, coupled with American-manufactured Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to serve CEH H2 complexes and GCS customers with a step-up approach to integrate higher percentages of the transportation solutions through 2030. The first anticipated purchase of 10 Nikola hydrogen electric fuel cell trucks is slated by CEH to be completed in 2024.

As previously announced, CEH has selected to sole source Alliance Partner, ABB (ABB), a world leader in automation and electrification solutions, as the technology provider for its renewable energy and green hydrogen facilities. As part of the scope, ABB will provide the ABB Ability™ OPTIMAX® for Green Hydrogen energy management system, which helps utility and industrial companies reduce the cost of production and lower emissions by enabling real-time visibility of energy consumption across operations and increase efficiency.

The first phase of the Clear Fork project consists of a 715 MW photovoltaic system that will be installed in north Texas. The location offers the potential to expand to a total of 4.2 GW of solar capacity and additional wind capacity for a multi-phased hydrogen complex to be completed by 2028. It is estimated that the complex will produce 128,000 kg per day of green hydrogen (H₂).

Genius Tracker™, a leading single-axis tracker and fixed tilt structures supplier in the U.S. market, will supply galvanized steel tubing and solar tracking technology, and will be paired with solar panels (from an existing Alliance partner) at the Clear Fork Green Hydrogen complex. GCS will partner with CEH in producing green hydrogen in the journey toward affordable, sustainable, and carbon-neutral energy to ensure U.S. energy security and resiliency in the energy transformation.

Clear Fork will utilize proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers powered by renewable energy to produce green hydrogen (H2) by separating water (H20) into its components: hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen is a clean burning fuel that produces no carbon emissions, as the hydrogen returns to the atmosphere in the form of purified water. Research reports forecast significant growth in low-carbon hydrogen adoption during the global energy transformation.

CEO Nicholas Bair of CEH said, “The Alliance through the Bair Energy Basis of Design, with a focus on Leading Energy Optimization (LEO), is the heart and soul of our Platform. CEH Hydrogen complexes, in conjunction with the leading and proven OEMs and Alliance partners, continue to lead the new standard for energy transformation. We have signed and included in The Alliance today, a world-leading single- axis tracker manufacturer in the clean energy market, GameChange Solar and we are honored by their acceptance to join The Alliance. Genius Tracker™ will be paired with solar panels from an existing OEM Alliance partner. Together, the system will produce energy used to convert hydrogen gas to liquid hydrogen to supply fuel mobility for fuel cell trucks, aerospace, and mobility needs. Notably, each of our CEH OEM platform Alliance companies possesses the capability to manufacture components of our projects to the maximum extent achievable, in the United States of America. Our fundamental company core values center on ensuring that our long-term turnkey projects not only bolster the communities we operate in but also ensure security, safety, resilience, and access for generations. We are not transitioning energy; we are transforming energy to achieve a better and higher value use case to achieve long-term reliable and sustainable economic and environmental goals for the communities we serve, and by vertically integrating our delivery model, turn-key, soup to nuts, we achieve those goals. We will deliver on contract.”

“Green hydrogen is the rising star of the energy evolution, offering a clean energy source to transform the American energy industry,” said Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar. “Recognizing the need for gigawatts of solar energy for green hydrogen projects, we are expanding to 35 GW of annual domestic supply chain to accommodate the demand for our trackers and fixed tilt racking. GCS is committed to supporting energy transformation and establishing ourselves as a preferred OEM through projects like the CEH green H2 complex. We partnered with CEH and Bair Energy for their expertise and experience in project delivery and leading the energy transformation market, making them a preferred choice for delivering green hydrogen complexes. Moreover, we will utilize the Alliance transportation partners because their model is self-sustaining and ideal for transporting our components across the United States. This turn-key model where CEH produces the Green H2 used by Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric Nikola trucks, the Alliance OEM’s and their partners, to deliver a true wheel-to-well model. We are all in; it’s a great model for the ongoing energy transformation.”

Cornelius Fitzgerald “Initially, in June 2022, our team submitted an “all call” to the market to provide a Request for Information (RFI) for transformational hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 semitruck and storage trailer solutions. At that time, CEH was analyzing low and zero-carbon solutions to transport our products from the Clear Fork Green Hydrogen Complex. Today, we are proud to announce we are no longer seeking those solutions, as we have gathered the most qualified and advanced technology partners in the industry, providing that solution together with our Alliance Partners. We are not relying on the market to provide the solutions to move the needle from an idea into a tangible project, and this multiyear transportation agreement is one of the first leading solutions for green hydrogen transportation in the country. We offer vertically integrated, turnkey, achievable, safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions with our Alliance partners. The agreement with GameChange and C2C with proven OEMs will enable us to lead the transformation in the transportation market and become a roadmap for green hydrogen complexes, corridors, and highways that are community driven and American-made to the maximum extent possible, starting with our CEH Green Hydrogen complexes.”

Refer to the CEH June 2022 RFI for more information on how the CEH Basis for Design has developed and become a solution for green hydrogen transportation solutions: Clean Energy Holdings Alliance Announces Transportation RFI for 25 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Class 8 Tractors and Trailers - Bair Energy (bairenergyllc.com).

Expanding the green hydrogen sector will contribute to an economic turn for the American workforce. New domestic jobs will become available in sectors using green hydrogen for industrial applications – such as steel and cement manufacturing, backup power, mobility, energy storage, and load balancing. These sectors, integral to the American economy, including aviation, shipping, trucking, and petrochemicals, are often deemed challenging to transform. However, the Bair Energy basis for design will help all industries and communities benefit from the adoption of green hydrogen and hydrogen- derived fuels, which offer a viable pathway to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions utilizing all energy sources. The leading technology providers are integral to the early development and implementation of these successful energy transformation projects and goals.

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, LLC

Clean Energy Holdings, LLC is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on

developing, owning, and operating leading-edge, innovative, and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. Our technology-centric platform provides turnkey solutions for innovative and carefully selected green hydrogen, wind, and solar projects in the United States and globally.

For more information, please visit us at Clean Energy Holdings LLC | Credible, Flexible, Capable.

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY, LLC

Bair Energy, LLC is a Program Management (PMCM) firm focusing on green hydrogen projects in domestic and select international markets where it oversees the development, engineering, financing, and execution of individual projects. Bair Energy also manages and coordinates the technology platform Clean Energy Holdings, LLC, which is focused on safe and cost-effective community-driven green hydrogen complexes through the complete operational project lifecycle.

For more information, please visit us at Home - Bair Energy (bairenergyllc.com).

ABOUT GAMECHANGE SOLAR

GameChange Solar is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground- mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 29 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, please visit us at GameChange Solar.

ABOUT COAST 2 COAST LOGISTICS

Coast 2 Coast Logistics is a privately held domestic asset-based provider of integrated

transportation solutions, specializing in transportation logistics service to a broad range of customers. With operations in Cleveland Ohio, Portland Oregon, and Medford Oregon; they can provide any possible road shipping needs nationwide, including in Canada and Mexico. C2C offers customized programs to customers, blending C2C Companies’ own trucking assets with those of their national transportation partners.

For more information, please visit us at C2C.

ABOUT NIKOLA

Nikola Corporation’s mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming transportation and over-the-road freight services.

With our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, we are driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem. This encompasses supply, distribution, and dispensing, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices and a cleaner future.

Nikola is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

For more information, please visit us at nikolamotor.com.

ABOUT ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource- efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

For more information, please visit us at www.abb.com.

