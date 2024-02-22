Former Fentress County Corrections Officer Indicted, Charged in TBI Misconduct Investigation

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Fentress County corrections officer.

In July 2023, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Coltan Daniel Jones (DOB: 10/21/99). The investigation revealed that Jones, while working as a corrections officer at the Fentress County Jail, unlawfully photographed female inmates.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jones with four counts of Official Misconduct and four counts of Unlawful Photography. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $10,000 bond.