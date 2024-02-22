Healthcare Unions Endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly (AD-2)
We are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly. Rusty is a leader who lives by his values and knows the importance of access to healthcare, especially in rural communities.”ARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), and Service Employees International Union California United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) support Rusty Hicks for State Assembly (AD-2). This support reinforces Hicks’ commitment to championing access to healthcare and the well-being of California's working people.
— Sal Rosselli, President of NUHW
“We are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly. Rusty is a leader who lives by his values and knows the importance of access to healthcare, especially in rural communities,” says Sal Rosselli, President of NUHW. “We will fight alongside Rusty in the legislature to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need, including mental health care.”
“We are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for the State Assembly. His unwavering commitment to workers' rights and his advocacy for a robust healthcare system resonate with our members across the North Coast and the state," said Charmaine Morales, President of UNAC/UHCP. “Rusty Hicks has a proven record of bringing people together to create positive change, and we believe he will continue to be a strong ally for healthcare workers and their patients."
“Rusty understands the unique issues that we face on the frontlines as home care workers and as North Coast residents. His unique experience as a union member, labor leader, and organizer cannot be understated,” said Vivian Deniston, SEIU 2015 member and North Coast Resident. “We have important fights ahead and we need someone to hit the ground running on day one. Rusty is our candidate in this race who has the track record to do exactly that.”
Access to quality healthcare, especially in rural communities, is a major challenge on the North Coast. Rusty Hicks is committed to investing in programs that attract more doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to North Coast communities, working to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, and ensure every community member has the quality healthcare they need.
Support from NUHW, UNAC/UHCP and SEIU-UHW adds to the growing list of endorsements from unions working on the front lines to deliver quality healthcare in our communities. Click here to view the complete endorsement list.
