Longer Nano: Advancements in Laser Engraving Technology

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, 中国, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longer Company, a leading innovator in laser engraving technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Longer Nano. This cutting-edge device is set to revolutionize the world of engraving with its advanced features and affordable price point.

The Nano is a handheld laser engraver that offers precision and versatility like never before. It is equipped with a powerful laser that can engrave on a variety of materials, including wood, metal, plastic, and more. With its compact size and user-friendly interface, the Nano is perfect for both professional and personal use.

One of the most exciting features of the Nano is its affordability. Starting at just $299, this device offers the same level of precision and quality as other high-end laser engravers on the market, but at a fraction of the cost. This makes it accessible to a wider range of users, from small business owners to hobbyists. Starting at just $299 for the 6w and $499 for 12w on Kickstarter.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Nano to the market," says Lao Changshi, CEO of Longer Company. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that combines top-notch technology with affordability. We believe the Nano will open up new possibilities for engraving and empower more people to bring their ideas to life."

With its advanced features and unbeatable price, it is sure to be a game-changer in the world of laser engraving. For more information, please click here.

