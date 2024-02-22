Rena Malik, MD Expands to Beverly Hills, Offering Comprehensive Care for Sexual Dysfunction & Hormone Management
Rena Malik, MD expands to offer high quality urologic care to Los Angeles and Orange County with her new office in Beverly Hills, CA.
My goal is to help my patients improve their overall quality of life & feel confident in their own bodies.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rena Malik, MD, a renowned urologist, and sexual health specialist, is excited to announce the expansion of her practice to Beverly Hills, CA. Located at 433 N Camden Dr Suite 610, Dr. Malik will continue to offer her expertise in treating sexual dysfunction, hormonal imbalance, pelvic pain, and bladder problems to the residents of Beverly Hills and surrounding areas.
— Rena Malik, MD
Dr. Malik has established herself as a leading expert in urology, sexual health, and urogynecology. She is dedicated to providing personalized care to both men and women, and her expansion to Beverly Hills will allow her to reach a wider population in need of her services.
Dr. Malik's practice in Beverly Hills will focus on treating a range of conditions, including erectile dysfunction, disorders of orgasm, desire and ejaculation, low testosterone, menopause, perimenopause, pelvic pain, and bladder problems such as recurrent UTIs, overactive bladder, and incontinence. She utilizes the latest research and technology to provide her patients with the most effective and up-to-date treatments.
"I am thrilled to bring my practice to Beverly Hills and continue to offer high quality care to those experiencing sexual dysfunction and hormonal imbalance," says Dr. Malik. "My goal is to help my patients improve their overall quality of life and feel confident and comfortable in their own bodies. I look forward to serving the Beverly Hills community and providing them with the best possible care."
The new Beverly Hills location will offer the same exceptional care and services as the Newport Beach location, including state-of-the-art technology and personalized treatment plans. Dr. Malik provides her patients with the highest quality of care and is committed to staying at the forefront of advancements in her field. With the expansion of her practice, she will be able to reach more patients and continue to make a positive impact on their lives. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Malik, please visit her website at www.renamalikmd.com/appointments.
Rena Malik
Rena Malik, MD
+1 949-610-0866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other