Introducing the Switch EV Trainer: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Education
Switch Vehicles, Inc., a leader in electric vehicle (EV) educational solutions, proudly introduces the Switch EV Trainer, a groundbreaking EV training platform.
With the increased demand for The Switch Lab, we saw an opportunity to develop a smaller footprint EV trainer that would be accessible to a broader market.”SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for a trained EV workforce is rapidly growing due to state-wide zero-emission vehicle mandates which has led to the growth of electric vehicle and electric vehicle component manufacturers throughout the US. The Switch EV Trainer fills this demand as a powerful workforce development tool offering an array of educational benefits.
— Peter Oliver, CEO at Switch Vehicles, Inc.
Through hands-on activities and troubleshooting challenges, students will learn the fundamentals of electricity, how to identify electric vehicle components, how to properly wire components, how to safely work with high voltage electricity, plus so much more.
The Switch EV Trainer includes all of the components of a modern EV drivetrain on a compact (2.5’x3’x3.2’), insulated, mobile platform. It arrives fully assembled, and rolls into any workspace for immediate use. The trainer's configurable battery management system and motor controller provide a tailored learning experience, while real-time data interpretation from the integrated CAN network enriches the educational process. The Hyper 9 motor with controller, regenerative braking capability, and the Orion2 Battery Management System further enhance the trainer's capabilities.
Some key features include: a space-saving ADA doorway compliant folding design with a security lock and locking drawers, visible and easy to access components, wiring looms for ease of wiring lessons, a tabletop space for the included laptop and tools, drawers for tool and wire storage.
Switch Vehicles, Inc. is excited to bring the Switch EV Trainer to the forefront of electric vehicle education, preparing students for the future of sustainable transportation. This innovative EV test bench not only offers a transformative learning experience, but also aligns with industry standards, aiding in the preparation for ASE xEV level 1 & 2 certifications.
Switch Vehicles, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle educational solutions and strives to revolutionize the learning experience in electric vehicle technologies. The Switch Lab EV is being used by over 270 schools throughout North America, UAE, and Malaysia, and continues to expand its reach.
