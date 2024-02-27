Frenik Labs Chosen as National Fulfillment Partner by ALTA
Driving growth and expansion for renowned tennis organizationATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenik Labs, a marketing solutions provider trusted by global clients and large consumer brands, is proud to announce its new partnership with ALTA, a well-known organization running youth and adult tennis leagues. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for Frenik Labs as it continues to establish its position as a leading player in the marketing industry.
"We are thrilled to team up with ALTA," said Jordan Sandler, Founder of Frenik Labs. "This partnership not only validates our capabilities but also presents an exciting opportunity to further demonstrate our commitment to delivering superior marketing solutions that drive growth."
Leveraging this partnership, ALTA ambitiously aims for exponential growth through strategic alliances. Here are the value propositions for businesses partnering with ALTA:
A crafted marketing strategy that is growth-centric and underscored by Frenik Labs’ sponsorship proficiency.
The ability to tap into an expansive consumer demographic predominantly comprised of high-income homeowners located within the metro-Atlanta geo, made accessible through ALTA's national influence.
An opportunity for large brand sponsors to establish a substantial brand presence and earn heightened recognition within ALTA's affluent member base.
The chance to engage ALTA's members effectively through bespoke marketing campaigns specifically designed to resonate with their needs and interests.
The Frenik Labs-ALTA partnership kicks off immediately for the 2024 calendar year, with Frenik Labs gearing up to flex its strategic and innovative marketing muscles to extend ALTA's reach nationwide.
About Frenik Labs
Frenik Labs is a top marketing solutions agency, trusted by both budding startups and globally known consumer brands such as T-Mobile, Heineken USA, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Comcast. The list also extends to notable organizations and major corporations such as the PGA, Salvation Army, Home Depot, Delta, Hilton, and Terminus. With a data-led approach and unwavering creativity, Frenik Labs focuses on formulating and implementing robust marketing strategies that propel business growth, magnify brand prominence, and generate uniquely captivating consumer experiences. For a deeper understanding of their comprehensive suite of services, visit freniklabs.com.
