Wabbi Announces General Availability of its Advanced Application Security Risk Index Enabling Risk-Management-by-Design
Security teams can now align application security initiatives with their organization’s unique risk profile, enabling them to more effectively allocate resources and mitigate risk.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wabbi, the leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), today announced the general availability of its Advanced Wabbi Risk Index. The Application Security Risk Index is a key component of Wabbi’s industry-leading ASPM platform, providing an easy-to-understand way for security teams to understand their risk posture and effectively address the most pressing application security risks. This is critical for organizations serious about securing their code and reducing risk.
— Brittany Greenfield
We are excited to introduce the Advanced Wabbi Risk Index as a part of our comprehensive ASPM platform,” said Brittany Greenfield, CEO & Founder of Wabbi. “By leveraging our Advanced Risk Index, security teams can now align application security initiatives with their organization’s unique risk profile, enabling them to more effectively allocate resources and mitigate risk.”
By providing a clear, concise, and configurable risk score, the Advanced Wabbi Risk Index enables security teams to make data-driven decisions about where to focus their efforts. This allows organizations to allocate resources more efficiently and effectively, ultimately improving their overall security posture.
The Advanced Wabbi Application Security Risk Index provides security teams with a clear and concise view of their application security posture, helping them to:
- Easily understand the overall risk posture of their applications
- Identify the applications with the highest risk scores and prioritize remediation efforts
- Gain insight into the types of vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to their applications
- Measure the effectiveness of their application security controls
- Track progress over time and demonstrate improvements to their security posture
In addition to providing a comprehensive view of an organization's risk posture, the Advanced Wabbi Risk Index also offers several other benefits, including:
- A customizable risk profile: Security teams can customize the risk index to align with their organization's specific risk tolerance and priorities.
- Drill-down capabilities: The risk index provides drill-down capabilities that allow security teams to identify the specific vulnerabilities and risks that are contributing to their overall risk score.
- Actionable insights: The risk index provides actionable insights that help security teams prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities.
With the Advanced Wabbi Risk Index, security teams can now take a risk-based approach to application security, focusing their efforts on the applications and vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to their organization. This allows organizations to optimize their security investments and achieve a more effective and efficient application security program.
The Advanced Wabbi Risk Index is available now as part of Wabbi's industry leading Application Security Posture Management platform. For more information about the Advanced Wabbi Risk Index and Wabbi’s ASPM platform, please visit https://www.wabbisoft.com/.
##
Marketing
Wabbi
+ +1 617 9630186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn