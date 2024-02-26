Frenik Labs Becomes Agency of Record for Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies
B2B demand generation agency takes on the mantle to propel growth for America's largest family-owned daycare franchise.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Frenik Labs, a renowned B2B demand generation agency, announced its new partnership with Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies, the largest family-owned daycare franchise in the US. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Frenik's commitment to driving growth for businesses of all sizes.
Frenik's CEO, a seasoned expert in demand generation, shared their insights on this new venture. "We're thrilled to partner with Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies. Our unique expertise in B2B demand generation makes us well-suited to tackle the challenges faced by franchises like Kids R Kids in sourcing new franchisees. With our partners' experience as the Global Head of Demand Generation for brands like SAP and Sage, we're confident we can drive significant B2B growth for Kids 'R' Kids.”
This partnership benefits Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies in several ways:
Enhanced franchisee sourcing through Frenik's proven B2B demand generation strategies.
Exposure to a broader audience, thanks to Frenik's extensive global network.
Access to Frenik’s partners' vast experience in driving growth for major brands.
Further details of this partnership will be disclosed in due course.
About Frenik Labs
Frenik Labs is a top marketing solutions agency, trusted by both budding startups and globally known consumer brands such as T-Mobile, Heineken USA, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Comcast. The list also extends to notable organizations such as the PGA, Salvation Army, Home Depot, Delta, Hilton, and Terminus. Through curiosity and creativity, Frenik Labs focuses on formulating and implementing robust marketing strategies that propel business growth, magnify brand prominence, and generate uniquely captivating consumer experiences. For a deeper understanding of their comprehensive suite of services, visit freniklabs.com.
