Frenik Labs Selected as Fulfilment Partner for Georgia Army National Guard's 2024 Media Planning
Partnership will leverage Frenik's expertise in media spending to boost recruitment and brand awarenessATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenik Labs, a marketing firm, has been chosen as the strategic media planning partner for Alliance Activation and the Georgia Army National Guard's 2024 media campaign. With a reputation for successfully handling media budgets for major brands like Comcast and Salvation Army, Frenik is excited to take on this new challenge.
"Frenik Labs brings a wealth of experience and innovative thinking to media planning," said John Cristadoro, President of Alliance Activation. "We're deeply honored to be chosen as the fulfillment partner for the Georgia Army National Guard, and we're committed to delivering results that exceed expectations."
With a renewed focus on recruitment, the Georgia Army National Guard has set its sights on forming partnerships with high schools and universities in addition to digital, traditional, and out-of-home media. This strategic move aims at creating a robust pipeline of potential recruits, nurturing an interest in the Army National Guard, and providing prospects with the information and resources they need to envision a fulfilling career in the service.
Through these partnerships:
Young adults will gain an understanding of the diverse opportunities the Army National Guard provides, both in terms of career development and personal growth.
Students will have the opportunity to benefit from substantial financial incentives, such as comprehensive tuition reimbursement, enticing sign-on bonuses, and flexible part-time opportunities.
Interest in joining the Army National Guard will be cultivated and grown, contributing to an increased pool of potential recruits.
Frenik Labs, aligning with these objectives, is set to leverage its marketing expertise to spotlight these initiatives, thereby casting a wider net for recruitment. By propelling these strategic partnerships alongside an omni-channel approach including digital, influencer, and out-of-home, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders, imbuing them with the confidence to join the ranks of the brave men and women serving in the Army National Guard.
About Frenik Labs
Frenik Labs is a marketing solutions agency, trusted by both budding startups and globally known consumer brands such as T-Mobile, Heineken USA, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Comcast. The list also extends to notable organizations such as the PGA, Salvation Army, Home Depot, Delta, Hilton, and Terminus. With a data-led approach and unwavering creativity, Frenik Labs focuses on formulating and implementing robust marketing strategies that propel business growth, magnify brand prominence, and generate uniquely captivating consumer experiences. For a deeper understanding of their comprehensive suite of services, visit freniklabs.com.
