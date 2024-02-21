Full Lineup Revealed For Belfast XR Festival With Top Extended Reality Experiences On The Bill

Deepa Mann-Kler, festival director Belfast XR Festival: Wed 28 & Thur 29 Feb, 2024 Scene from VR experience Gaudí, The Atelier of the Divine featuring at the Belfast XR Festival

Belfast XR, now in its third year, specialises in curating worldclass immersive technology content that takes the art of storytelling to a new level.

Our ambition is to create an unmissable annual gathering for XR that inspires storytelling and our passion is to bring the best global virtual and augmented reality content to new local audiences.” — Deepa Mann-Kler, festival director