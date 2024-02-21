ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Expands Healthcare Access for Ten Thousand Children, Advocates Praise as “A Positive Step For Arizona”

Phoenix, AZ – Yesterday, joined by parents, children, and healthcare providers, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the expansion of KidsCare for up to ten thousand Arizona children. Governor Hobbs secured funding for the program in the FY24 budget and, on Friday, officially secured a federal government waiver for the expansion. Governor Hobbs also announced the Parents as Paid Caregivers program would now be permanent, providing parents of children with disabilities much needed assistance.

MORE BELOW:

AZ Family: “Thousands of Arizona Children Will Now Have Access to Healthcare”

Arizona Republic: Arizona Medicaid changes could give health coverage to 10,000 more kids. Here's how

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that a change in state law, which got federal approval on Friday, will allow up to 10,000 more children in Arizona to qualify for Arizona's KidsCare program. Hobbs has said that expanding access to health care is one of the pillars of her administration.

Parents had asked the state to continue the program and have said Arizona's willingness to make that move shows it is "forward thinking," and supportive of family caregiving. The parents as paid caregivers program will be an ongoing state general fund cost of $133,100, an AHCCCS spokesperson wrote in an email.