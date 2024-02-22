"Do Not Forget the Children of Ukraine": A Call to Action on the Second Anniversary of the Conflict

Teacher Svitlana Mulka (behind) guides children through lessons as part of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Ukraine Emergency Education Program, designed to ensure ongoing education and a sense of normalcy for Ukrainian refugee children. Teacher Tetiana Stadnytska (left) shares a moment with children enrolled in the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Ukraine Emergency Education Program, fostering learning and stability for Ukrainian refugee children.

Education Above All Foundation Champions Learning and Hope for Ukraine's Youngest



WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the calendar turns to February 24, we find ourselves marking two years since the conflict in Ukraine began—a conflict that has drastically altered the lives of millions. Amidst the shifting headlines and the myriad of global challenges that vie for our attention, a crucial reminder echoes through the turmoil: "Do not forget the children of Ukraine." With over 1.5 million displaced, these children embody resilience in the face of loss, yearning for normalcy and the promise of education.

The landscape of education in Ukraine has faced significant upheaval, with nearly 2,000 schools affected. In response, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, alongside its partners, has been actively working to ensure that the disruption to education does not add to the burden faced by these children by providing some semblance of stability and continuity in learning for those most affected by the conflict.

A key part of this award-winning effort has been the integration of 6,000 Ukrainian child refugees into the Polish education system. This initiative represents a significant step towards providing these children with the stability and continuity of learning they deserve, highlighting the importance of education as a stabilizing force in their lives.

EAA's innovative approach to education, particularly in crisis situations, has also seen the development of hands-on learning modules that are accessible and engaging. These modules, which do not require the internet or technology, have been implemented in various settings, including schools and learning centers, helping to bridge gaps in knowledge and foster a sense of community among learners.

Furthermore, EAA's collaboration with partners such as the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and Think Equal on a unique TV series aims to reach displaced Ukrainian children with educational and emotional support. This series, designed to promote resilience, empathy, and essential academic skills, is part of EAA's broader strategy to ensure that education continues to reach children affected by the conflict, wherever they may be.

"Every child in this conflict carries a story of resilience. Our work is to ensure their right to education is not another casualty of war," said Janhvi Kanoria, EAA’s Director of Innovation Development. ‘It's not just about academic learning; it's about providing a sense of normalcy, safety, and hope during these turbulent times.”

As we reflect on the second anniversary of the conflict, the Education Above All Foundation calls on the global community to renew its commitment to supporting the educational needs of Ukraine's children. Their education, far from being a luxury, is a lifeline—a means of building a future even in the face of uncertainty. The ongoing efforts to provide this education are vital, not just for the children directly affected, but for the future stability and prosperity of Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of its people, especially its youngest ones. It underscores the importance of collective action in supporting efforts that ensure these children have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive despite the challenges they face. As we move forward, let us carry with us the reminder: "Do not forget the children of Ukraine." Their voices, their futures, depend on our collective memory and action.

