A New Era of Filmmaking: 'Our T2 Remake' Premieres on AInfinite.TV Showcasing AI's Creative Revolution

"Premiering Mar 9 on AInfinite.TV: 'Our T2 Remake' - a groundbreaking AI parody of Terminator 2, blending satire with innovation."

LOS ANGELESE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AInfinite.TV, the free streaming destination for AI enthusiasts launched by Melbourne-based Generative AI Producer Steve Mills, is thrilled to announce the online premiere of "Our T2 Remake," a revolutionary feature-length parody-remake of the iconic action-sci-fi masterpiece, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. This ambitious project marks a significant milestone of AI’s utility in the filmmaking process , showcasing the talents of nearly 50 skilled artists working in Generative AI who contributed to the project. . The film premieres online on March 9th, live-streaming exclusively on AInfinite.TV’s YouTube Channel offering global audiences the opportunity to experience a new era of filmmaking where artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in content creation.

"Our T2 Remake" offers a fresh take on the classic narrative, infusing it with witty commentary and satire on modern-day AI technology and its implications for humanity. Leveraging generative AI tools from softwares such as RunwayML, PikaLabs, Eleven Labs, ComfyUi, and more, artists contributing to the project bring unique approaches to scenes, such as the depiction of John Conner’s adopted family life in the style of a 1980’s sitcom and scenes inspired by video games. This fan film, created with no commercial enterprise in mind, is solely for the enjoyment of the AI and Terminator franchise communities, and is a testament to the innovative potential of AI in redefining artistic expression and storytelling.

The online premiere event on AInfinite.TV promises an engaging experience, allowing viewers to chat and watch along with the cast and crew, fostering a sense of community and shared excitement. This unique viewing opportunity will be hosted on AInfinite.TV’s YouTube channel via Live-stream on March 9th at 12pm Pacific Time, and then will marathon for 24 hours straight, followed by secondary runs in primetime slots in countries around the world where artists have contributed. This event is a must-see for fans of technology, cinema, and AI enthusiasts alike.

Producer Nem Perez, known for his work with Disney and music videos for artists like Mac Miller and Chance the Rapper, alongside Sway Molina, an actor and prominent figure in the AI art world, spearheaded this collaborative masterpiece. Their vision, combined with the creativity and expertise of a diverse group of artists from around the globe, has resulted in a film that not only entertains but also challenges perceptions of AI's role in the future of creativity.

"I hope people watch this film with a sense of optimism and joy. Instead of shining the light on the doomsday scenario the original film showcased. We want to flip the script and show the world how Ai can empower every filmmaker across the world to create their own stories on an epic proportion." - Nem Perez

“What do you get when you bring together close to 50 Generative AI artists from around the world and place them in one chat room to create something cool using the tools available in the fourth quarter of 2023? Our T2 Remake. It’s weird, funny, and it’s going to make every Hollywood producer and director want to do it themselves in response to we all accomplished out of pure passion for AI and Storytelling.” - Sway Molina

“We are super excited to feature “Our T2 Remake” on Ainfinite.TV, and demonstrate the innovative and highly creative ways that people are embracing the potential of film making with generative video” - Steve Mills

"Our T2 Remake" is not affiliated with the current owners of the TERMINATOR franchise and is produced for the purpose of scientific artificial intelligence research, experimentation, and the personal enjoyment of the community.

AInfinite.TV is the brainchild of Steve Mills, a trailblazer in pushing the boundaries of generative AI. Created in collaboration with a film and television producer/executive, and a notable creator talent agent.

"Our T2 Remake" | Official Trailer